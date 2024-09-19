iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.30

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $31.16, with a volume of 9776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,527,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,856,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,581,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,226,000 after buying an additional 335,604 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,404,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 65.4% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 735,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,486,000 after buying an additional 290,658 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.