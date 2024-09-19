iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.91 and last traded at $51.91. Approximately 1,519 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.02.

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56.

About iShares International High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (HYXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index comprised of high yield bonds from developed markets ex-US Dollar. HYXU was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

