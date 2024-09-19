iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 59,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMB opened at $93.33 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $93.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.60.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3682 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

