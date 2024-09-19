iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Update

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,090,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 17,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,732,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 59,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 29,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,523,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,817. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.11 and its 200 day moving average is $89.60. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.70 and a twelve month high of $93.97.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
Featured Articles
