iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMCB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 387,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 498.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 138,987 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 130,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 101,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 13,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 92,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IMCB stock opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.50 million, a P/E ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

