iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.29

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.29 and last traded at $76.21, with a volume of 6575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.87.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,759.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

