iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.71

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.71 and last traded at $48.94, with a volume of 56199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.79. The company has a market cap of $595.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,615,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 38,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 337,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 25,895 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

