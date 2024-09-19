iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.97

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.97 and last traded at $81.65, with a volume of 1668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.94.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average is $76.81. The stock has a market cap of $993.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

