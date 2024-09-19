iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.13

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $117.13 and last traded at $116.99, with a volume of 434864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.61.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 119,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,564,000 after acquiring an additional 520,359 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

