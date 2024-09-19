iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 12,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,857,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $116.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.46. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 264,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 119,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

