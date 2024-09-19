iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.22

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.22 and last traded at $55.84, with a volume of 49703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.05.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

