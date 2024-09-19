iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $191.89

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $191.89 and last traded at $191.82, with a volume of 2791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.17.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.91. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.