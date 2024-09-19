iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.26

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.26 and last traded at $40.93, with a volume of 62717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 85,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 471.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 252,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 208,565 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

