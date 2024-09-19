iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $76.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.57.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

