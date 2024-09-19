iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.50

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.50 and last traded at $66.44, with a volume of 83117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average is $63.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,893,000 after buying an additional 2,930,610 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,310 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $20,676,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 334,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 220,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,299,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

