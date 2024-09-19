iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,069,622 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 487,363 shares.The stock last traded at $40.28 and had previously closed at $39.20.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $628.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 366,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 184,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 120,016 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,070,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

