iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.89

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.89 and last traded at $39.81, with a volume of 102530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.54.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

