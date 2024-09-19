iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Stock Position Lowered by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IMTM stock opened at $39.14 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

