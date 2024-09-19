iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.34

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 6691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

