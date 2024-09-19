iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stake Lifted by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 174,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ stock opened at $69.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $72.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.04.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

