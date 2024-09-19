iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.32

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.32 and last traded at $108.07, with a volume of 1937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.25.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

