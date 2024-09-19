iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 150,883 shares during the period.

DSI opened at $106.25 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $107.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.79.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

