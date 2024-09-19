iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.24

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 82857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $500.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWS. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $775,000.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

