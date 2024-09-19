iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) Shares Down 0.9%

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.79 and last traded at $38.86. 4,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.22.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a market cap of $45.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap United Kingdom companies. EWUS was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

