iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.74

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.74 and last traded at $118.69, with a volume of 869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.24.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.88.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

