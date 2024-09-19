iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 114,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 221,599 shares.The stock last traded at $153.90 and had previously closed at $153.67.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,127,000 after buying an additional 76,665 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,330,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,862,000.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

