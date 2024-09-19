iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.39

Shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.39 and last traded at $63.17, with a volume of 1069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.26.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.32.

Get iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Syntrinsic LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Free Report) by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the quarter. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Syntrinsic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Syntrinsic LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.