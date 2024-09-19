ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.70 and last traded at $55.76. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $56.08.

ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.28.

ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (PABD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets excluding the US. The fund utilizes ESG criteria aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement when selecting and weighing securities.

