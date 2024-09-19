iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Soundwatch Capital LLC

Soundwatch Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 165,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $307.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.64. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $311.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.