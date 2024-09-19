iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $364.76 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

