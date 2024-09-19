iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $188.73

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $188.73 and last traded at $188.37, with a volume of 267688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,792.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 57,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 54,277 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

