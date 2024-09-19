iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is LJI Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,063 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 4.4% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IWM opened at $219.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

