iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $322.46

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $322.46 and last traded at $322.46, with a volume of 5394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $320.67.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.35 and a 200-day moving average of $304.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 3000 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after buying an additional 63,240 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 313.7% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 856,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,325,000 after purchasing an additional 649,319 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 455,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 290,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 266,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

