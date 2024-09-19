iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.14

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.14 and last traded at $87.06, with a volume of 104489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average is $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

