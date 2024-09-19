iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $130.72

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.72 and last traded at $130.72, with a volume of 16266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.33 and a 200-day moving average of $123.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWS. STAR Financial Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,195,000 after acquiring an additional 919,370 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 691,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

