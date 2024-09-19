iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Hits New 1-Year High at $139.65

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $139.65 and last traded at $139.52, with a volume of 1946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.22.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.74 and a 200 day moving average of $130.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth $251,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

