iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $275.59

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $275.59 and last traded at $274.50, with a volume of 63436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OEF. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

