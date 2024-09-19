iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $92.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average of $88.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

