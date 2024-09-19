iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $196.86

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $196.86 and last traded at $196.55, with a volume of 68050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.82.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.43 and a 200-day moving average of $185.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,357,000 after buying an additional 1,149,497 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after buying an additional 1,040,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,602,000 after acquiring an additional 839,744 shares during the period.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

