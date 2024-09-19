iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Position Lifted by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 90.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $122.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.90.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
