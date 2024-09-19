iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $137.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $143.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.26 and its 200-day moving average is $130.43.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

