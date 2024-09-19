iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.14

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.14 and last traded at $86.84, with a volume of 6931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.44.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

