iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 225,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 184,609 shares.The stock last traded at $104.13 and had previously closed at $103.13.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,608,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,005,000 after buying an additional 82,599 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9,357.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 262,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after acquiring an additional 259,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 106,650 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

