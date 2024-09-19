iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.96

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.96 and last traded at $48.69, with a volume of 84148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.61.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $704.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAT. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

