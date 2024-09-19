iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.89

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.89 and last traded at $66.55, with a volume of 2258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.42.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,489,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 143,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,699 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

