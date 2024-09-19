Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) & VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Head to Head Review

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) and VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of Ispire Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 66.2% of Ispire Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ispire Technology and VPR Brands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ispire Technology $147.19 million 2.85 -$6.10 million ($0.24) -31.04 VPR Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

VPR Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ispire Technology.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ispire Technology and VPR Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ispire Technology 0 0 1 1 3.50 VPR Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ispire Technology presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.79%. Given Ispire Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ispire Technology is more favorable than VPR Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Ispire Technology and VPR Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ispire Technology -8.79% -34.23% -11.51% VPR Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ispire Technology beats VPR Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ispire Technology

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc. researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

About VPR Brands

(Get Free Report)

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids. It also licenses its intellectual property; and develops private label manufacturing programs. The company sells its products directly to retailers, as well as through independent and online distributors, wholesalers, Internet/e-commerce sales, and dispensaries. Soleil Capital Management LLC serves as the general partner for VPR Brands, LP. The company was formerly known as Soleil Capital L.P. and changed its name to VPR Brands, LP in September 2015. VPR Brands, LP was founded in 2003 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.