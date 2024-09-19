ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $109.09

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.09 and last traded at $108.07, with a volume of 18955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.08.

ITOCHU Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.17. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITOCHU Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITOCHU

About ITOCHU

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ITOCHU in the first quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

