ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $109.09

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.09 and last traded at $108.07, with a volume of 18955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.08.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.17. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITOCHU Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
