J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $169.35 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.58. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

