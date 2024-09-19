J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of J Sainsbury to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday.

J Sainsbury Stock Down 0.2 %

About J Sainsbury

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $16.39.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

