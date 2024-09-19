J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 521 Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCOR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.52 on Thursday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $49.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61.

About Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

